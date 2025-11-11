Direwolves Are Real (Sort Of)

Direwolves, since Game of Thrones rose to fame have been one of those animals that we all wish we owned. I know I’d love one. But unfortunately they are, or once were mythical, until now.
Meet Danny Direwolf. After Raven, Danny’s hooman, discovered him to be the runt of his litter in Singapore, she instantly wanted him. “I’ve had a Malamute before so I was expecting Danny to be about the same size but he just kept on growing! I don’t think he stopped growing until he was about 2 years old” said Danny’s owner.
Now living on the other side of the world, Danny and Raven tour the USA to various dog shows dressed as various characters from TV shows and anime cartoons.
Daenerys has got herself a Direwolf!
