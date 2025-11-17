I Went To France Over A Year Ago And Here Are Some Of My Favorite Pictures (11 Pics)

by

France is truly beautiful! Unfortunately, I didn’t get to take any photos at the Louvre Museum since I left my phone at the hotel. 

The first photo I took in Paris

My favorite picture of the Eiffel tower

Traffic and the Arc de triumph

The Notre Dame cathedral still being repaired from that fire

The opera house

Inside the opera

The church (Normandy)

Pretty view from my window

The ruins of William the Conquerors’ castle

Beach

Mont St Michelle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
