I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters’ Children Would Look Like

I used FaceApp and combined the faces of our favorite characters to make their offspring. Who do you guys think has the best-looking child?

Merida & Hiccup

Now I know Hiccup is DreamWorks but he’s the only one I could think of to pair with Merida.

Queen Elsa & Jack Frost

Sorry, Elsa.

Princess Aurora & Prince Philip

Princess Aurora & Prince Philip

It’s not Audrey.

Aladdin & Princess Jasmine

Doesn’t this little princess look like her mother?

Prince Eric & Princess Ariel

Melody looks better like this

Captain Phoebus & Esmeralda

Zephyr looks more like his mother in this version.

Eugene & Rapunzel

Eugene & Rapunzel

Prince Adam & Belle

Prince Adam & Belle

Kristoff & Princess Anna

Kristoff & Princess Anna

Prince Hans & Princess Anna

Prince Hans & Princess Anna

If only Hans didn’t love power over a princess.

And finally we have Meg & Hercules

Meg & Hercules

