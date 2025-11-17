I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters’ Children Would Look Like

I used FaceApp and combined the faces of our favorite characters to make their offspring. Who do you guys think has the best-looking child?
Merida & Hiccup
Now I know Hiccup is DreamWorks but he’s the only one I could think of to pair with Merida.
Queen Elsa & Jack Frost
Sorry, Elsa.
Princess Aurora & Prince Philip
It’s not Audrey.
Aladdin & Princess Jasmine
Doesn’t this little princess look like her mother?
Prince Eric & Princess Ariel
Melody looks better like this
Captain Phoebus & Esmeralda
Zephyr looks more like his mother in this version.
Eugene & Rapunzel
Prince Adam & Belle
Kristoff & Princess Anna
Prince Hans & Princess Anna
If only Hans didn’t love power over a princess.
And finally we have Meg & Hercules
Meg & Hercules
