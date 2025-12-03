22 Hilarious Hospital-Themed Cartoons By Dave Blazek

For many years, Dave Blazek has been brightening people’s days with his single-panel cartoons, and in this post, we’re focusing on his hilarious strips centered around hospitals and medical care. While Loose Parts doesn’t stick to one theme, Blazek’s work thrives on absurdity, unexpected twists, and a slightly dark sense of humor.

Blazek once shared, “I just want to be relentlessly clever and funny. My cartoons are meant to be safe islands in a world beset by angst and the pressures of life. Nobody gets lectured. There are no politics. Just lots of talking animals, stupid people, and bizarre stuff that falls out of my head.”

Scroll down to explore a collection of his funniest hospital-inspired cartoons, guaranteed to make you laugh, cringe, and appreciate his absurdly clever take on the medical world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

