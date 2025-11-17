I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

by

When my son and his wife gave me some Asian-themed art paper to use in my upcycling projects, I wasn’t sure how I’d use it – until I saw THIS box!

Original storage box

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

It had tears in the paper covering but I loved the bas-relief and hinge details!

I loved the price, too!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Hated the bucolic paper…

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

…but luckily, it was TORN, so I felt no compunction about replacing it.

Wait till you see how this matches the paper!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

The paint was also coming off

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

And the inside was humdrum

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

But it was solid wood

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I put wallpaper inside

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

… bought from a thrift store!

Cut into triangles and soaked to be able to shape under the lid

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Stripped off the awful paper and repainted the wood silver

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Here’s the paper that inspired the upcycle!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

See the Greek key that matches the box? Even the florals match the leafy pattern of the bas-relief!

Here’s how the sides look

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I’m SO pleased with the overall effect!

What to do for the TOP?

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I didn’t have enough paper to do the top, too, so I seached for an Asian-themed pattern and then modified it to match the colors of the gifted paper.

Here’s how it looks now!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I sealed it with a number of coats of clear acrylic varnish to make the top waterproof. It doubles as a drinks table and storage box in my living room.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Trends Doomed To Lose Popularity In 5 Years, According To People In This Online Community
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Puppy Sleeps Like As If It Was ‘Turned Off’ And It Looks Ridiculously Cute (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For Miley”: Tattoo Artist Goes Viral After Sharing Her Tattoo Regrets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Intricate Paper-Cut Shirts By Greek Artist Stratis Tavlaridis
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artists Respond To The Paris Attacks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.