I Turn My Illustrations Into Small Wooden Fairies, And Each One Has Its Own Magical Personality

by

Hi there! I’m Aya, an illustrator who has always been drawn to magical beings.

A while ago, I started turning my drawings into small wooden ornaments — fairies with their own moods, quirks, and secrets to put on walls.

Each one begins as an illustration, then becomes a little wooden figure through laser-cutting.

Some are mischievous, some calm, some romantic, some protective. I like to imagine that each one carries a tiny spell meant for the person who chooses her.

I create these fairies because I believe that even adults need a bit of magic — something small that reminds us of imagination, softness, and wonder.

I share more of my art (and new magical creatures) on Instagram: @artoflava.

I hope these little fairies bring a spark of enchantment into your day too!

More info: Instagram

Heartlyn

A fairy made entirely of heart. She brings love, encourages self-acceptance and seeing the good. She is also wonderful at easing heartbreak and guiding through the trials that come with the search for love.

Shroomi

Opens chakras, here to spark creativity, inspiration, and out-of-the-box thinking. This is the fairy to lift your spirits!

Trixelle

She loves to spread love – and just as much, a little mischief. Full of energy and passion, her favorite treat is red rose petals.

Faylen

Soft as morning light and steady as the stars. With a listening ear and
a warm smile, she brings quiet comfort wherever she flies. You can always count on her – even in the stormiest skies.

Clovielle

Always on the move and full of humor. She finds the greatest beauty in the tiniest things, and brings good luck wherever she scatters her clovers.

