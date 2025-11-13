I Tried To “Save Us” From Extinction

by

“We’re in the process of bringing about the extinction of all of the species we most care about – including our own.” – Alex Miller

I did these digital art concepts of endangered animals to show the species that are heading towards extinction.

I’ve decided to show that we’ll lose more species of animals between 2000 and 2065 than we’ve lost in the last 65 million years. If we don’t find answers to these problems, we’re going to be victims of this extinction event that we’re at fault for.

The challenge was to show colors in these artworks but when the colors disappear, there would be just a blank empty canvas.

Nature inspires us all, but it does not need us – we need nature. Nature would survive the extinction of the human being and go on just fine, but human culture, human beings, cannot survive without nature.

If only we could understand this.

#13 Burramys Parvus (Mountain Pygmy Possum)

Image source: zoochat.com

#19 White-Bellied Pangolin (Phataginus Tricuspis)

Image source: joelsartore.com

#20 Extremely Endangered Lemur

Image source: amazinganimalphotos.com

