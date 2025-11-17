I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

I did something a bit crazy…
After graduating from university, I decided to move from Canada all the way to Australia to fulfill my dream of surfing on the Gold Coast.
I delivered a custom surfboard to convince Billabong to sponsor a book I’m writing called Changing Tides. It’s a reflection on life, sharing lessons I’ve learned from surfing life’s waves and surviving a stroke at 18.
A portion of my book profits will be going to The Stroke Foundation to support stroke survivor recovery. You can follow my journey on Instagram.
Gold Coast, Australia
Project Surfboard in Action
Collaborating with Local Businesses
North Burleigh Heads Lookout, Australia During Sunset
Local Gold Coast Surfer Signing My Board
Collaboration with Local Surfers at Burleigh Surf Club, Gold Coast
The Famous Signed Custom Surfboard en Route to Billabong
The Billabong Headquarters, Gold Coast, Australia
Surfing in the Gold Coast, Australia
