I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

I did something a bit crazy…

After graduating from university, I decided to move from Canada all the way to Australia to fulfill my dream of surfing on the Gold Coast.

I delivered a custom surfboard to convince Billabong to sponsor a book I’m writing called Changing Tides. It’s a reflection on life, sharing lessons I’ve learned from surfing life’s waves and surviving a stroke at 18.

A portion of my book profits will be going to The Stroke Foundation to support stroke survivor recovery. You can follow my journey on Instagram.

Gold Coast, Australia

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Project Surfboard in Action

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Collaborating with Local Businesses

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

North Burleigh Heads Lookout, Australia During Sunset

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Local Gold Coast Surfer Signing My Board

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Local Gold Coast Surfer Signing My Board

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Collaboration with Local Surfers at Burleigh Surf Club, Gold Coast

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

The Famous Signed Custom Surfboard en Route to Billabong

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

The Billabong Headquarters, Gold Coast, Australia

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

Surfing in the Gold Coast, Australia

I Travelled 10,000 Miles To Deliver A Custom Surfboard To The Billabong Headquarters

