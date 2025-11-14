I Traveled To Myanmar To Meet The Local People And Was Amazed By Their Beauty

When I first landed in this country, I was not sure what to expect. I met only a couple of people that traveled here, and they all shared the same thoughts. Myanmar is completely different than the rest of Asia. With very little tourists and due to the fact that it was closed for many years, today’s Myanmar offers every traveler a truly different experience and a unique adventure.

But, even though I really liked the country and its amazing temples, one thing I will remember for the rest of my life, are the people of Myanmar. Never have I met people as friendly and warm as here. Never have I experienced so many true emotions and kind smiles, from total strangers. Never have I felt such positive energy from everyone we would talk to.

I believe this is one of the countries that will make a huge boom in the following years. So untouched with people so unspoiled. Discover it while it this still in its pure form.

#1 Girl Posing

#2 Girl Selling Souvenirs In Bagan

#3 A Boy In A Temple

#4 Mother And A Child

#5 Putting Her “Thanaka” On

#6 Girl With Thanaka

#7 Local Seller

#8 Praying Time

#9 Mother And A Child

#10 Boy On A Boat

#11 Girl Eating Fruit

#12 The Cutest Kid Ever

