I Took Pictures Of My Negatives With An Iphone And A Clip-On Macro Lens And Got A Pretty Cool Effect

So, I developed my own film in a darkroom, (most of the photographs are just me testing functions and just playing around, this is just leisure for me) and though I know I could have scanned them or taken pictures of the prints I made, I decided to take pictures directly from the negatives over a makeshift Lightbox with just a macro clip-on lens, invert in photoshop and see what happens. Turns out I liked the final aesthetic (kinda gets into the toy camera/lomography style) and went with it. Enjoy.
