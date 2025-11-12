What Are These Cute Little Yorkies Made Of? What Do You Think?

by

Hi! My name is Juli! I’m a master of needle felting. Needle felting is the creation of something from the wool by repeatedly piercing it with special needles. You can create almost any sculpture of any size from simple sheep’s wool! In this post I want to introduce you my needle felted animals.

More info: Etsy

The height of this handsome is 8 inches (20 cm) and his length is 9 inches (23 cm).

The height of this beauty is 7 inches (18 cm). She has a wire frame, so her head, feet and tail move and flex.

The height of this cute little creature is 8 inches in a sitting position (20 cm).

The height of this needle felted bunny is 9 inches (22 cm) and his length is 8 inches (20 cm).

Needle felted chinchilla. Hight 5 inches (12.5 cm)

Cute little cat. Height 6 inches (15 cm)

Funny needle felted groundhog on a tree stump. The height of the groundhog is 4.5 inches (11.5 cm). The stump is 2.5 inches (6.5 cm) in height and 3 inches (7,8 cm) in diameter.

Emoji style! :)Height — 2 inches (5 cm)

Little rabbits! Height — 2 inches (5 cm)

