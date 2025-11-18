I Took Pictures Of A Mysterious Creature From The Opole Province

For some time now, the residents of the village of Krobusz in the Opole province have been visited by a terrible creature! It has chosen a place by the road leading to the henhouses. The residents are afraid to walk there after dark.
I managed to take pictures of this guy, but it wasn’t easy!
It is actually an overgrown electricity pole but it has become a local attraction and has become popular in Poland.
Creature
Zoom
Scary face!
Buka?
From wide angle
With tractor
He is looking at me
So close!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us