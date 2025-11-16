I Took 15 Photos Of My Neighborhood’s Most Striking Flowers

I’ve always been drawn to the outdoors. Nature has so much to offer, from mammoth moss-covered oaks to tiny wildflowers peeking out of crevices in tree roots. In Daytona Beach, Florida, where I live, something new is always blooming. I took these photographs to capture the flowers (and fruit!) of my neighborhood at the summit of their beauty. I think plants have personalities of their own, and hopefully, this quality comes through in my photos.
#1 Lemon Says Hello
#2 Super-Pink
#3 An Unexpected Friend
#4 In The Shade
#5 Small Friends
#6 Enchanted
#7 Crimson Dancers
#8 Late Afternoon
#9 Nettles
#10 Blushing Berries
#11 Rose Of Sharon
#12 Grass-Dwellers
#13 Cactus Sunshine
#14 Stars In The Lawn
#15 Sand-Hill Flowers
