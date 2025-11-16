I Took 15 Photos Of My Neighborhood’s Most Striking Flowers

I’ve always been drawn to the outdoors. Nature has so much to offer, from mammoth moss-covered oaks to tiny wildflowers peeking out of crevices in tree roots. In Daytona Beach, Florida, where I live, something new is always blooming. I took these photographs to capture the flowers (and fruit!) of my neighborhood at the summit of their beauty. I think plants have personalities of their own, and hopefully, this quality comes through in my photos.

#1 Lemon Says Hello

#2 Super-Pink

#3 An Unexpected Friend

#4 In The Shade

#5 Small Friends

#6 Enchanted

#7 Crimson Dancers

#8 Late Afternoon

#9 Nettles

#10 Blushing Berries

#11 Rose Of Sharon

#12 Grass-Dwellers

#13 Cactus Sunshine

#14 Stars In The Lawn

#15 Sand-Hill Flowers

