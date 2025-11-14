I Take Creative Photos Of Our Dogs At Home During The Lockdown

Hello, I am Ria Putzker, a 23-year old professional photographer from Austria and my favorite thing in the world is photography. My main subjects are all kinds of dogs! I love to show their unique personality and want to bring a smile to those people who look at my photos.
Usually, I photograph them outside with natural light, but last year a lot changed for all of us, and I couldn’t take my usual photos. So I had to come up with something new. I decided to take the photos inside our home, shooting only our family dogs: my very own dog, Kooikerhondjemix Maki, Shepherdmix Eddy, Dachshundmix Phoebe and Pomeranian Ginny. All of them were adopted from a shelter and found a loving home with us. They absolutely love to pose and it is always so much fun to work with them!
Here is a selection of my favorite photos taken during the last 12 months. Each photo follows a specific theme which is mentioned in the title!
#1 Harry Potter
#2 Photography
This photo simply follows the theme “photography” and I immediately had this image in my mind. My dog Maki, as always, was a great model during this shooting!
#3 String Lights
I saw this before in some viral tik tok videos and wanted to try this on my own! A lot of cotton was used and a few string lights to create this unique cloud effect!
#4 Comforter
#5 Magical
Maki and Eddy are a gorgeous team. They protect each other. This is my favorite photo that I took of them!
#6 Pyjama Party
#7 Evening After Work
#8 Wingardium Leviosa
Another photo following the Harry Potter theme but this time with my boyfriends dog Eddy!
#9 Hangover
#10 Love
#11 Cuddle
My moms dog Phoebe and my dog Maki. I always feel like they have a special bond between them.
#12 Dreamy
#13 Home Office
#14 Confetti
This picture was taken with real confetti. Maki looks so attentive because I was asking her if she wants any food!
#15 Retro
To create this neat looking warm light behind the dog I use some extra steady lights.
#16 Wild
#17 Nose
#18 Books
#19 Music
Phoebe loves it when my mother plays the guitar. This photo was not staged, she fell asleep on her lap and I took a photo of this heartwarming moment!
#20 Baking
#21 Shoes
My sisters dog Ginny!
#22 Light
This was taken on my office desk while the sun was shining through the blinds during the middle of the day.
#23 Flowers
#24 Headdress
#25 Cold
#26 Bathroom
#27 Games
#28 Sweets
Two marshmallow bags were used for this!
#29 Hungry
Of course I had to photograph Maki with a maki for this theme!
#30 Sleepy
#31 Laundry
Yes, Maki absolutely LOVES to pose! You can do almost anything with her, she is the best model you can wish for!
#32 Household
