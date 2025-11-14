I Take Creative Photos Of Our Dogs At Home During The Lockdown

Hello, I am Ria Putzker, a 23-year old professional photographer from Austria and my favorite thing in the world is photography. My main subjects are all kinds of dogs! I love to show their unique personality and want to bring a smile to those people who look at my photos.

Usually, I photograph them outside with natural light, but last year a lot changed for all of us, and I couldn’t take my usual photos. So I had to come up with something new. I decided to take the photos inside our home, shooting only our family dogs: my very own dog, Kooikerhondjemix Maki, Shepherdmix Eddy, Dachshundmix Phoebe and Pomeranian Ginny. All of them were adopted from a shelter and found a loving home with us. They absolutely love to pose and it is always so much fun to work with them!

Here is a selection of my favorite photos taken during the last 12 months. Each photo follows a specific theme which is mentioned in the title!

More info: Facebook

#1 Harry Potter

#2 Photography

This photo simply follows the theme “photography” and I immediately had this image in my mind. My dog Maki, as always, was a great model during this shooting!

#3 String Lights

I saw this before in some viral tik tok videos and wanted to try this on my own! A lot of cotton was used and a few string lights to create this unique cloud effect!

#4 Comforter

#5 Magical

Maki and Eddy are a gorgeous team. They protect each other. This is my favorite photo that I took of them!

#6 Pyjama Party

#7 Evening After Work

#8 Wingardium Leviosa

Another photo following the Harry Potter theme but this time with my boyfriends dog Eddy!

#9 Hangover

#10 Love

#11 Cuddle

My moms dog Phoebe and my dog Maki. I always feel like they have a special bond between them.

#12 Dreamy

#13 Home Office

#14 Confetti

This picture was taken with real confetti. Maki looks so attentive because I was asking her if she wants any food!

#15 Retro

To create this neat looking warm light behind the dog I use some extra steady lights.

#16 Wild

#17 Nose

#18 Books

#19 Music

Phoebe loves it when my mother plays the guitar. This photo was not staged, she fell asleep on her lap and I took a photo of this heartwarming moment!

#20 Baking

#21 Shoes

My sisters dog Ginny!

#22 Light

This was taken on my office desk while the sun was shining through the blinds during the middle of the day.

#23 Flowers

#24 Headdress

#25 Cold

#26 Bathroom

#27 Games

#28 Sweets

Two marshmallow bags were used for this!

#29 Hungry

Of course I had to photograph Maki with a maki for this theme!

#30 Sleepy

#31 Laundry

Yes, Maki absolutely LOVES to pose! You can do almost anything with her, she is the best model you can wish for!

#32 Household

