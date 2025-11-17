I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

by

I’m Alexey Steshak, and I love robots and the post-apocalyptic. That’s why I decided to create an incredible immersive space in post-apocalyptic style.

I came up with the main idea and implemented almost everything with my own hands.

Today, I’m going to show you my new project – Cocktails & Robots.

It took me two years to make it because my team and I worked in different areas of art: interior design, modeling, furniture design, woodwork, metalwork, and others.

For all my projects, I compose a small legend so that each one has its own soul.

And for the latter, I also invented a language. The sound of which, unfortunately, we cannot reproduce due to the fundamental difference in the structure of our vocal cords. But the writing itself was preserved, and all the inscriptions in the new space were made in it.

A small piece of history:

“And as time eroded his metal, he watched as the little bipedal creatures calling themselves “humans” settled on this plain. How they, like thoughts, began to come into his head, filling it with their feelings, emotions, and experiences. Then the generation 75 robot saw the already very well-studied plain in a completely different light. And he realized what he was missing so much in all his past studies. He smiled, closed his eyes, and began to listen carefully to the rhythmic knock inside himself, which was created by small people moving from floor to floor.”

Travel in space and time is possible! You just need to find out where the nearest Steshak’s project is.

Any space, like a person, must have uniqueness and individuality. There must be something that distinguishes it from others! It should be alive, real, provoking curiosity and delight!

And this, of course, is art. This work will not leave anyone indifferent and will turn into a magnet that attracts the souls of those thirsty for impressions and memories.

Creating such spaces is my great love and passion!

I would be happy to guide you to my worlds and to the world of “cocktails & robots” in particular. But I have already left Barnaul, so you will have to explore it on your own.

I even envy those who will be there for the first time!

And here is the head of our robot

According to my idea, grapes should be planted along it, which will densely braid it with foliage, so that there is a complete feeling that the robot has stood here for hundreds of years. Green foliage against a rusty metal background will create a beautiful and harmonious picture.

The font I made and the little robot

The font I made

I really enjoyed working with the die cut this time. It certainly adds air and atmosphere

I collected all the details for the project at the metal receiving shops of the city

The little robot under the bar

Toilets

And now we get into the head of the robot and find a dragonfly there, which was one of the first flying machines on Earth

Light and silent, it covered great distances, scanning the surrounding area in search of passable routes and unusual artifacts.

And this is me with the control panel for EVERYTHING in the worlds I imagined

The painting was created from plaster, and then carefully covered with rust so that everyone thinks it is real casting. I love every square meter of this project.

This is my special love!

All the details were found at the metal receiving stations (in the 30-degree heat, it’s still a pleasure to crawl over the mountains of metal), and then with great love turned into a complete work! Only the steps were made to order, and the rest of the parts were welded on site.

Cheerful robot. Soul of immersive space.

Second floor

All walls are sheathed with microcircuits.

Mechanical centipede.

All this was invented and assembled by my hands.

Supercomputer

A wide variety of details.

