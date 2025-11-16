I Spent My Week Hiking The Ghorepani Poon Hill Route In Nepal With A Dog

Last week, I had the incredible opportunity to hike the Ghorepani Poon Hill Route in Nepal with a furry companion, a dog I had met on my travels. The journey was an adventure of a lifetime as we trekked through lush green forests, crossed rivers, and climbed steep slopes to reach the summit of Poon Hill. Along the way, my four-legged friend brought joy and companionship, greeting locals and other trekkers with a wagging tail and a friendly bark. We used Heaven Himalaya, Nepal’s trekking company to organize the trip and they were awesome.

Despite the challenges of the hike, the breathtaking views of the Himalayan mountains and the warmth of the Nepalese people made the experience unforgettable. Our days were spent exploring the local villages, indulging in delicious Nepalese cuisine, and taking in stunning vistas. As we reached the end of our journey, I felt a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to share such an incredible experience with my new furry friend.

Riding a horse and looking for a good photo oppurtunity

