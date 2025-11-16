I Spent Many Hours Making This Metaphorical Art Photography Project

by

This is 100% open to the interpretation of the viewer, there are no right or wrong answers here. In fact, I would love to hear about your own personal interpretation of this piece in the comments!

From left to right, this fine-art photography project reflects the generational changes in society conditioning mentality shifts and the inner freedom that each era has gone through as the years pass. From right to left, it portrays the process of the inner child transitioning into the adult’s cocoon.

This photoshoot was a blast, the models were very easygoing and friendly, we were blasting The Doors and Daft Punk and just going with the flow. At some point one of the models had to go and as JM Knudsen (the body painter) said: “One of the artists needed to leave to another shoot, so I had to pick up the pace and think faster. With the lack of time, I had birthed true creation, under pressure, time running out to the minute. I had to think quick and pure, and the result is the art on 7-year-old, Ibrahim Zuri, and that very art, to me, defines the future, full of spontaneous, explosive, uncertainty. Everything happens for a reason.”

More info: sofia-monzerratt.format.com | Instagram

Generations

The Odyssey of the Millennials

Generations

Inner child?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
