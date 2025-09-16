I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here’s The Result

Ever wondered what Duolingo’s characters would look like in real life?
With 500+ days of non-stop learning (and counting!), I’m now proudly quadrilingual, all thanks to Duolingo.
As a Duolingo user, I see these characters every day, and here’s how I reimagined them in real life with AI. For a new learner on a 3-day streak, these are the kinds of notifications they’d receive.
Which character is your favourite? And how many days is your streak?
More info: behance.net | linkedin.com
#1 Junior From Duolingo
#2 Eddy From Duolingo
#3 Lily From Duolingo
#4 Bea From Duolingo
#5 Vikram From Duolingo
#6 Lucy From Duolingo
#7 Zari From Duolingo
#8 Lin From Duolingo
#9 Oscar From Duolingo
#10 Falstaff From Duolingo
#11 Duo Bird From Duolingo
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us