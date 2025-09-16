I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here’s The Result

by

Ever wondered what Duolingo’s characters would look like in real life?

With 500+ days of non-stop learning (and counting!), I’m now proudly quadrilingual, all thanks to Duolingo.

As a Duolingo user, I see these characters every day, and here’s how I reimagined them in real life with AI. For a new learner on a 3-day streak, these are the kinds of notifications they’d receive.

Which character is your favourite? And how many days is your streak?

More info: behance.net | linkedin.com

#1 Junior From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#2 Eddy From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#3 Lily From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#4 Bea From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#5 Vikram From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#6 Lucy From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#7 Zari From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#8 Lin From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#9 Oscar From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#10 Falstaff From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

#11 Duo Bird From Duolingo

I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here&#8217;s The Result

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 11 Review: “A Quarry Story”
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2015
Dean Norris to Recur on Scandal Season 7
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2017
Is The Show Celebrity IOU Fake?
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2021
The Top Five Questions About the Show “Dark” Right Now
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Remembering Beverley Owen: The Original Marilyn From The Munsters
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2023
Is My Big Fat Fabulous Life Good For TV?
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.