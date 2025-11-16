I Spent 1 Day In Izamal: One Of Mexico’s “Pueblos Magicos”, And Here Are My 26 Favorite Photos

I had never heard of Izamal in Mexico but when I did some research for my trip to Merida, some striking photos of Izamal popped up. That is when I knew I had to go check it out for myself.
Izamal, in the state of Yucatan, in Mexico, is one of the country’s “pueblos magicos”, towns that have something particularly magical to offer. In the case of Izamal, much of the town is painted in an enchanting yellow which makes for a truly unique experience for the visitor. The cobblestone streets and the horse-led carriages, that take tourists on a tour of the town, add to the charm of the place. You can choose a carriage from among a rainbow of colors, where they are parked in front of the San Antonio de Padua monastery facing the Main Square and Parque Itzamna.
#1 A Scene Straight Out Of A Movie In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#2 An Arcade In The San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#3 Capilla De Los Remedios Church In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#4 The Arch In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#5 A Cute Street With Papel Picado In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#6 A Wooden Door In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#7 The Entrance To San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#8 The “Izamal”Sign In The Town Square In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#9 A Park In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#10 One Side Of The Monastery And An Arch In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#11 Papel Picado Against A Yellow Wall In Izamal, Yucatan
#12 The Side Of The San Antonio De Padua Monastery Facing The Town Square And Park In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#13 The Colorful Horse-Drawn Carriages In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#14 A Typical Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#15 A Street Corner In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#16 A Street With Historic Buildings In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#17 The Side Of A Building With Some Plants In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#18 One Side Of The San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#19 A Street With Locals And Tourists In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#20 A Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#21 A Street Corner And Some Local Folks In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#22 Wooden Doors In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#23 A Picturesque Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#24 A Street Corner In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#25 An Old Door And Window In A Building In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
#26 A Quaint Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico
