I Sculpt Miniature Food Out Of Clay

I love miniatures because it gives you a sense of being able to control a large part of the world in a small contained space. Food is especially dear to me since it’s universally relatable and there are so many different colors and textures to try to replicate.
I’ve started to explore the less-palatable side of food by sculpting their stages of decomposition in my “Decay in Miniature” series. When sculpting food in 1:12 scale, where one inch equals 12 inches, I render clay sculptures with acute attention to detail when representing their real-life counterparts. Polymer clay is an ideal medium since it is readily molded into a wide range of food substances! You can see more in my previous post.
#1 Vegetable Stew And Rotisserie Chicken
#2 Rustic Desserts Table
#3 A Feast For No-face
#4 Mint Chocolate Chip
#5 Cheese Variety
#6 Bowl Of Fruit Passing Its Prime
#7 Simple White Cake Prep
#8 Black Forest Cake
#9 Carved Turkey
#10 Cookie Dough Ice Cream
#11 English Breakfast
#12 Decaying Bananas
#13 Danish Pastries
#14 Cheese Display
#15 Ham Pineapple Pizza
#16 Shamrock Bread Bowl With Potato Soup
#17 Ramen
#18 Christmas Cake
#19 Spaghetti And Garlic Bread
#20 Banana Bread
#21 Ham And Potatoes
#22 Steamed Red Buns
#23 Buttered English Muffins
#24 Herring Pot Pie
#25 Fried Chicken And Waffles
#26 Bowls Of Porridge
#27 Sponge Cake
#28 Tortilla Sombrero
#29 Nachos
