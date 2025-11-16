Hey Pandas, What’s The Greatest Thing Mankind Has Created?

Let us know down below!
#1
Fire. I love fire.
#2
We bred dogs to be pets
#3
I will never cease to be impressed with the versatility of shredded cheese-especially that one four cheese blend. Make cheese bread, make mac and cheese, sprinkle it on a salad, or just eat it like a raccoon.
#4
The bread, cheese and tomato combo.
#5
Dino nuggets
#6
Pop-Tarts
#7
most likely technology is amazing and so useful.
#8
Rock & Roll
Disclaimer: KISS claims that God gave rock & roll to you
#9
Chocolate!
#10
Honestly, hygine has had the biggest impact and makes many people alive to this day
#11
Your mom. Noooo lol
#12
Rational Thought and The Scientific Method. Without those two, we got nothin’ else.
#13
spotify
#14
Sewers and flushing toilets
#15
C A K E
