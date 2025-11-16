Hey Pandas, What’s The Greatest Thing Mankind Has Created?

by

Let us know down below!

#1

Fire. I love fire.

#2

We bred dogs to be pets

#3

I will never cease to be impressed with the versatility of shredded cheese-especially that one four cheese blend. Make cheese bread, make mac and cheese, sprinkle it on a salad, or just eat it like a raccoon.

#4

The bread, cheese and tomato combo.

#5

Dino nuggets

#6

Pop-Tarts

#7

most likely technology is amazing and so useful.

#8

Rock & Roll

Disclaimer: KISS claims that God gave rock & roll to you

#9

Chocolate!

#10

Honestly, hygine has had the biggest impact and makes many people alive to this day

#11

Your mom. Noooo lol

#12

Rational Thought and The Scientific Method. Without those two, we got nothin’ else.

#13

spotify

#14

Sewers and flushing toilets

#15

C A K E

