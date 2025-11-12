I Project My Inner Life Into Illustrations. I Seek Beauty In Sadness

I am Lucie and an empty paper is my refuge.
I have experienced some unpleasant twists in my life, and, well, who hasn’t, right? But everything bittersweet can be turned into something meaningful.
I would describe my drawings as an art of naive melancholia. As I prefer my artwork to speak for itself, I leave your imagination to be the judge.
But, if you have any comments on how you perceive the illustrations, I will be most grateful to read them and respond to them.
More info: patreon.com | luciehaart.com
This is the last time – Lucie HaArt
Waiting – Lucie HaArt
Breakfast at Chameleon’s – Lucie HaArt
It’s raining me – Lucie HaArt
Foresty – Lucie HaArt
Lucie’s illustrations capture the nuanced emotions that can accompany life’s unexpected moments. Just as drawings can transform a blank canvas into something deeply meaningful, real-life experiences often intertwine joy and sadness.
This duality is beautifully reflected in many personal stories of complex feelings and bittersweet experiences that others have shared.
Follow Us