I Photographed The Unimaginable – Completely Empty Venice

by

My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and last week I went to Venice for the first time and was in shock. To my surprise, Venice was empty… completely empty.

There was not a soul in sight (actually, there were many pigeons). Where was everyone? As many, my expectations were to be one of the “millions of people” roaming the city of canals. I took this opportunity to take pictures of the apparently abandoned city of Venice. 

More info: Instagram

#1

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#2

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#3

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#4

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#5

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#6

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#7

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#8

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#9

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#10

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#11

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#12

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#13

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#14

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#15

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#16

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#17

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#18

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#19

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#20

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

#21

I Photographed The Unimaginable &#8211; Completely Empty Venice

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
