The 10 Most Awkward Celebrity Moments In Oscars History That Turned Into Pure Secondhand Embarrassment

For nearly a century, the Academy Awards have presented themselves as Hollywood’s most polished night. Designers spend months preparing gowns, actors rehearse acceptance speeches, and producers script nearly every second of the broadcast.
Even the guests, as Bored Panda previously reported, are carefully choreographed extras invited to make the show look as enticing as possible.
Yet the Oscars have also produced some of the most uncomfortable moments ever seen on live television. When something goes wrong in front of millions of viewers, the awkwardness becomes part of the ceremony’s legacy.
From wardrobe malfunctions to career-ending disasters, these are some of the most embarrassing Oscars moments.
#1 Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock (2022)
No Oscars moment has generated more shock in recent history than the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the 2022 ceremony.
Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
Within seconds, Smith walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian across the face.
The audience initially appeared confused, unsure whether the incident was scripted. The atmosphere changed instantly when Smith returned to his seat and shouted twice, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”
The fallout was immediate. Within days, the Academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, while the actor issued a public apology to Rock and the Academy. Smith also resigned from the organization.
Nearly a year later, Chris Rock finally broke that silence during his Netflix comedy special Selective Outrage. In the routine, Rock mocked the situation at length and referred to Smith as a “b*tch.”
Meanwhile, Smith began promoting new music in an effort to revive the rap career that first made him famous in the 1990s. In 2025, he released the single Pretty Girls, which not only failed to gain traction commercially, but also triggered widespread ridicule online.
Image source: Getty/Neilson Barnard , Getty/Neilson Barnard
#2 Neil Patrick Harris Strips Down To His Underwear (2015)
When Neil Patrick Harris hosted the 2015 Oscars, the producers attempted an elaborate comedy sketch referencing the Best Picture nominee Birdman.
Harris appeared backstage in only tight white underwear, pretending to walk through the theater hallways before entering the stage.
The joke was meant to parody a famous scene from the film in which Michael Keaton’s character wanders Times Square in his underwear.
Instead, the moment landed awkwardly with viewers, who watched the host stand nearly naked under bright stage lights for several uncomfortable seconds.
The sketch stretched on long enough that many audience members appeared unsure whether to laugh or simply wait for the show to continue.
Readers at the time argued that Harris was ultimately betrayed by the writers who, in their opinion, failed to provide him with good material.
“It honestly seemed like he was embarrassed by the jokes most of the time,” a viewer said. “He did his job as best he could, but I don’t feel like he did anything to elevate the terrible writing.”
Image source: Getty/Christopher Polk , Getty/Kevin Winter
#3 Jim Carrey’s Over-The-Top Presentation (1999)
When Jim Carrey took the stage at the 1999 Oscars to present Best Film Editing, the actor quickly turned the moment into a chaotic comedy routine filled with exaggerated facial expressions and physical gags.
Instead of sticking to the traditional presenter script, Carrey launched into a sarcastic monologue about the power of film editing, joking that editors can rescue terrible acting and weak scripts simply by cutting them out of a movie.
He even referenced Saving Private Ryan, the winner in the category, while mocking the dramatic tone that often surrounds awards ceremonies.
At one point he joked that if his own performance on stage started to fall apart, the editors could always fix it in post.
The audience responded with polite laughter, though the routine clashed noticeably with the formal atmosphere of the ceremony.
The moment carried an additional layer of irony.
By the time of the 71st Academy Awards, Carrey had just delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career in 1998’s The Truman Show, a role that earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama and marked a turning point in how critics viewed his acting.
Despite that momentum, the Academy did not nominate him for an Oscar.
Image source: Oscars
#4 Margot Robbie Breaks Down Laughing On Stage (2015)
Presenting an award at the Oscars usually involves a carefully rehearsed script. Margot Robbie discovered how quickly things can go wrong when a case of uncontrollable laughter takes over.
While presenting with actor Miles Teller during the 2015 Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony, Robbie suddenly began struggling to read her lines.
She tried to continue speaking but repeatedly broke into laughter, eventually turning away from the microphone while Teller attempted to keep the segment moving.
At one point she stepped aside entirely, trying to compose herself before returning to finish the presentation.
The unscripted moment left the audience amused but also clearly surprised as the ceremony briefly slipped out of its tightly controlled rhythm.
“The intrusive thoughts won this day,” a viewer wrote at the time.
Image source: Oscars
#5 Adam Sandler Shows Up In A Hoodie
During host Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue at the 97th Oscars, the camera suddenly cut to Sandler sitting in the audience wearing his trademark outfit: a hoodie and loose basketball shorts surrounded by a sea of tuxedos and evening gowns.
“For such a prestigious night, it’s important that everyone is properly dressed,” O’Brien joked before pointing him out.
Sandler immediately fired back from his seat.
“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” he shouted.
O’Brien escalated the bit, telling the actor he looked like “a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.” The comment triggered mock outrage from Sandler, who stood up and announced he was leaving.
“You know what, I like the way I look because I’m a good person,” he said. “I don’t care about what I wear.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Winter, Getty/Rich Polk
#6 Ellen Degeneres Vacuumed The Aisles And Debuted An “Oscar Carrier” (2007)
During one segment of the 79th Academy Awards in 2007, DeGeneres rolled a vacuum cleaner into the front rows and began jokingly cleaning the floor while interacting with audience members seated near the stage.
The image quickly became one of the most surreal visuals of the evening, with the host vacuuming around tuxedos and designer gowns inside the Kodak Theatre.
Later in the show, DeGeneres introduced another gag: a baby-carrier-style sling designed to hold an Oscar statuette so winners could keep their hands free.
The prop, which she jokingly called an “Oscar carrier,” was presented as a practical solution for actors who suddenly found themselves juggling a trophy, speeches, and interviews after winning.
The jokes landed with polite laughter, but the odd mix of household props and red-carpet glamour created one of the night’s more awkward moments in viewer’s eyes.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Winter, Getty/Michael Caulfield
#7 Jennifer Lawrence Falls On The Stairs (2013)
Jennifer Lawrence’s rise to the stage at the 2013 Academy Awards instantly became one of the most replayed moments in Oscars history.
The actress had just been announced as Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook when she attempted to walk up the stairs in her large Dior gown. Halfway up, she tripped and collapsed on the steps in front of the audience.
The crowd immediately gasped before giving her a standing ovation as she recovered and continued toward the microphone.
Years later, Lawrence admitted the fall wiped her mind completely blank.
The awkwardness did not end there. Moments later, during a backstage interview with journalist George Stephanopoulos, Jack Nicholson suddenly stepped into the frame to congratulate her.
“You did such a beautiful job,” the legendary actor told her as she tried to keep the interview going. Lawrence laughed nervously and joked, “You’re being really rude,” before later hiding her face in embarrassment when Nicholson walked away.
Image source: Getty/Mark Davis, Getty/Kevin Winter
#8 Steve Carell And Will Ferrell’s Odd Comedy Bit (2006)
The 78th Academy Awards featured a presentation that immediately caught the audience’s attention for all the wrong reasons.
Actors Steve Carell and Will Ferrell walked onto the stage to present the Oscar for Best Makeup, but both appeared in exaggerated, intentionally terrible cosmetic looks.
Carell’s face was covered in heavy eye shadow and oversized false eyelashes that repeatedly forced his eyes half shut. Ferrell appeared beside him with equally dramatic makeup, including thick blush and dark eyeliner that made the gag impossible to ignore.
The joke was that they were praising the brilliance of professional makeup artists while clearly demonstrating how wrong things can go.
“Of all the tools an actor has in creating the perfect look for a part, none is more important than the skillful use of makeup,” Carell began while struggling to keep his eyes open.
Ferrell followed by calling makeup artists “the magicians of the movie industry,” praising their ability to transform actors into “gods and goddesses of perfect appearance.”
The bit grew increasingly awkward as Carell continued blinking against the fake eyelashes while Ferrell complimented the scent of his cologne.
“What cologne is that?” Ferrell asked.
“Pineapple Bliss,” Carell replied.
The audience laughed as Carell finally fought through the lashes long enough to announce the winner: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Image source: Getty/Michael Caulfield Archive
#9 Jack Black And Will Ferrell Sing “Get Off The Stage” (2004)
During the 2004 ceremony, Jack Black and Will Ferrell performed a song titled Get Off the Stage, mocking acceptance speeches that run too long.
The duo sang directly to past winners seated in the audience, urging them to leave the stage quickly if they won.
While the audience eventually warmed to the performance, the early portion of the song unfolded in awkward silence as viewers tried to understand whether the segment was serious or satirical.
Years later, many of Black’s fans still remember the moment fondly, with some appreciating the lightheartedness it brought to the ceremony in hindsight.
“I vividly remember Will Ferrell calling out Mark Wahlberg. This was a really funny performance. We need more of this at the Oscars,” a fan wrote.
“Wow, the Oscars used to be entertaining. I thought it was a legend,” another added.
Image source: Getty/Michael Caulfield Archive
#10 Emma Stone Reveals “My Dress Is Broken” (2024)
Even a Best Actress acceptance speech can turn awkward when a wardrobe malfunction occurs in real time.
When Emma Stone stepped on stage to accept the Oscar for Poor Things in 2024, she immediately warned the audience something had gone wrong.
“My dress is broken,” she said, turning slightly to reveal that the zipper on the back of her Louis Vuitton gown had split open.
Stone joked that the mishap likely happened during Ryan Gosling’s energetic performance of I’m Just Ken, which she had enthusiastically sung along to earlier in the show.
Presenters quickly helped her manage the situation while she finished the speech, but the wardrobe malfunction turned what should have been a triumphant moment into a nerve-wracking one.
Image source: Getty/Myung J. Chun , Getty/Myung J. Chun
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