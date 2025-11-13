I Photographed Japan And What Resulted Was The Most Personal Series I Have Created

My name is Anthony Presley, and I am a photographer and filmmaker. When I went to Japan for the first time, I was in complete awe of the beauty. I’ve wanted to go to Japan ever since I was a child. Its culture, nature, and architecture – I always thought those were absolutely beautiful.
I was finally able to fulfill my childhood dream and let myself get consumed by this marvelous country. I must admit when I stepped out of the Tokyo train station I could not stop myself from tearing up because the desire that I have been holding for the past 20 years was finally within my grasp.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | 500px.com | flickr.com | deviantart.com | tumblr.com
#1 Separate World
#2 Celebration
#3 Suspension
#4 Once Upon A Time
#5 Electric Dreams
#6 Night Explore
#7 Another Reality
#8 Wonder
#9 Our Surroundings
#10 Tokyo In Science Fiction
#11 Twilight
#12 Ambient
#13 Colors
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us