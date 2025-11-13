I Photographed Japan And What Resulted Was The Most Personal Series I Have Created

My name is Anthony Presley, and I am a photographer and filmmaker. When I went to Japan for the first time, I was in complete awe of the beauty. I’ve wanted to go to Japan ever since I was a child. Its culture, nature, and architecture – I always thought those were absolutely beautiful.

I was finally able to fulfill my childhood dream and let myself get consumed by this marvelous country. I must admit when I stepped out of the Tokyo train station I could not stop myself from tearing up because the desire that I have been holding for the past 20 years was finally within my grasp.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | 500px.com | flickr.com | deviantart.com | tumblr.com

#1 Separate World

#2 Celebration

#3 Suspension

#4 Once Upon A Time

#5 Electric Dreams

#6 Night Explore

#7 Another Reality

#8 Wonder

#9 Our Surroundings

#10 Tokyo In Science Fiction

#11 Twilight

#12 Ambient

#13 Colors

