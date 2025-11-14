I Photograph Cuteness For A Cause

This is my otherworldly Mr. Winkle. Many of his features seem to belong to another adorable being – like the baby seal face, newborn doe legs, and lion cub profile, to name a few. To me he’s always symbolized the beauty, fragility, and potential of all the world’s vulnerable creatures, especially since he was a former ailing orphan pup I adopted. As a photographer, I always loved creating his yearly calendar and he loved it even more. He was born to be a pin-up pooch. But in the last few years, the frightening plight of our planet has made just about everything I do seem pointless and meaningless. Then it occurred to me the many images I’ve photographed of him frolicking in nature could be combined with woofs of environmental wisdom to raise awareness and a bit of money for the most urgent cause of our age. Here are some of my favorite pics from the wee wonder’s nature series and his new calendar, Mr. Winkle: Prayers for the Planet. His poses and expressions are 100 percent real (and 500 percent cute). Long live all the earth’s remarkable living things. And Happy New Year and New Decade to all!

More info: mrwinkle.com | Instagram | Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
