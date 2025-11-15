Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Is The Best Food You’ve Ever Eaten? (Closed)

#1

Dragon roll styled Sushi

#2

A) ramen. I mean, how can you go wrong?
B) chick fil a. The best place ever. Ever. I had lunch there today, and I still do not understand why their nuggets are so so so so so so so so so goooooooooooodddddddddddd

#3

and a place in Tulsa called sweets and cream, its like a make your own ice cream sandwich, with homemade cookies/ brownies and ice cream. and it only costs 2.50

#4

One word. Pizza.

#5

My mom and dad brought me to this restaurant that had theses gourmet fries. by far the best thing I have ever eaten.

#6

The best thing ever to me has to be my grandma’s baked beans with meat. No one cooks better than grandmas ever!

#7

When I go to a BBQ, peope sometimes bring something called lumpia. It’s really good. it has both veggies and meat wrapped in a crunchy lumpia wrapper. I’ll never get over it.

#8

Chocolate Vegan Cupcakes. I hate to say it but they may even be better that normal chocolate cupcakes🧁

#9

On a day trip to Sicily from Malta, we had lunch at a greasy-spoon type of café. It was all homemade and AMAZING!

#10

Pecan and beef tamales from Reata restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas. Just the right amount of spice and corn meal. We rarely go there but I think about them often.

#11

Pie from this 50’s style dinner called Nations. you may have heard of it, but the pies are AMAZING. I recommend the chocolate cream or the banana cream pies.

#12

For me, probably scallops. It’s good.

#13

Thai Panang Curry. Delicious.
Also my friends homemade cookies. Very delicious.

#14

Pineapple upside down cake.

#15

1 this place in telluride called the brown dog, their pizza is amazing
2 another pizza place in Tulsa called piehole
3 a restaurant in LA called dim thai sum (or something like that) their soup dumplings are awesome.
and of course, chickfila

#16

My mum and I went on vacation together last summer. I had strak au poivre with fries at the hotel restaurant overlooking the bay. It was INCREDIBLE.

#17

A petitfoure in a bakery nearby the castle Chamon in France. It was awesome. And a lunch in a small restaurant nearby as well. French cuisine is the best one.

#18

cake

#19

domino’s pep pizza

#20

Honey Roasted Shrimp from a local restaurant. I love seafood.

