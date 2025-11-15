I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

After the bleakness of 2020, I desperately needed a way to feel positive about the future and humanity in general. I started painting portraits of people who inspired me and made it into a personal challenge, to do 100 daily portraits of people who have done or are doing inspiring things.

The people I chose were personal to me, and I know not everyone will agree with them. Also, many of them are flawed people, but that’s kind of the point: you don’t have to fit an ideal character of a human being to try to better the world.

I learned so much about so many incredible people during this project, people all over the world, current, and past. I hope that it brings a bit of inspiration to others as well.

Here’s a sample of work from that project. You can see the full 100 portraits along with brief bios of who the people are and what makes them inspiring at the link.

More info: lynellingram.com

#1 Doris Lessing

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#2 Eleanor Roosevelt

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#3 Harry Belafonte

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#4 Albert Einstein

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#5 Dalai Lama

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#6 Hasina Kharbhih

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#7 Mahatma Gandhi

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#8 Margaret Hamilton

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#9 Marie Curie

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#10 Michelle Bachelet

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#11 Nellie Bly

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#12 Nelson Mandela

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#13 Phyllis Latour Doyle

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#14 Amanda Nguyễn

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#15 Audre Lorde

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#16 Bayard Rustin

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#17 Chimamanda Ngozi

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#18 Dorothy Vaughan

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#19 Dylan Mcgee

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#20 Frederick Douglass

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#21 Harriet Tubman

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#22 Jacinda Arden

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#23 Jane Fonda

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#24 Katherine Johnson

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#25 Agnes Cho

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#26 Amanda Southworth

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#27 Bell Hooks

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#28 Bessie Coleman

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#29 Clara Barton

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#30 Isabel Allende

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#31 Janet Mock

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#32 Ruth Bader Ginsburg

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#33 Elizabeth Blackwell

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#34 Houda About

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#35 Ida B Wells

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#36 Ava Duvernay

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#37 Boyan Slat

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#38 Grace Lee Boggs

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#39 Joan Baez

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

#40 Beyoncé

I Painted 40 Portraits In 40 Days To Find Inspiration

