I Paint Mini Canvases With Crochet (14 Pics)

I am a craft enthusiast with a focus on crochet, based in Utrecht, The Netherlands. I combine crochet with contemporary craft techniques. I am very much inspired by the city I live in. Each time I step out of my house, I come across beautiful colors around and breathtaking views of canals, parks, and peaceful brick houses. Utrecht also offers a variety of materials in the flea markets, vintage stores, and design/concept stores; which motivates me to combine different materials in my craft projects.

In my mini canvas series, I cover 7×7 size canvases with crochet and add vintage/wooden figures as a final touch. The canvases come with an easel, which is perfect to use as a decorative item.

Check my mini canvas creations captured in the beautiful neighborhood Lombok, just a few kilometers away from the city center.

More info: Instagram

