I Make Star Wars Toys Come To Life In Photos

by

I take pictures using toys in 1:12 scale (6″/15cm), mostly from Hasbro. I recreate scenes from the Star Wars galaxy we all know of and create the new ones. 

I love to take pictures indoors and also outdoors building dioramas and using practical and digital effects if needed. My main picture is Instagram. May The Force Be With You. 

More info: Instagram

Some droids are better left alone

There are some stormtroopers who are joked about, these are not them

“There are no rebel troops here, but something entirely different…”

Infiltrate

“Give up rebels. Resistance is futile, we have you surrounded”

“Push through enemy lines!”

“If you define yourself by the power to take life, the desire to dominate, to possess…then you have nothing”

It was a beautiful Lothal morning, with a secret rebel base found, neutralized and as a bonus, the rebel Skywalker captured

The Mimban campaign was failing, everyone knew it, but no one dared to say it out loud

Is this a small flashlight?

Echo Base being cleared from rebel infestation

Luke Skywalker, master of moisture farming. It’s hard work and dangerous on a place like Tatooine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
