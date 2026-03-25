50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

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Days are getting gloomier and colder, and soft blankets are yet again becoming our seasonal best friends. With pumpkin spiced lattes flying off shelves and golden leaves covering the streets, you realize that careless summer days are over.

So this post is basically a savior from autumn blues, proven to work wonders in warming hearts and melting souls. Thanks to the great people on the “Aww” Reddit community, this cuddly collection of the cutest animal pics features animals from tiny birbs to clueless hamsters, ginger foxies and floppy-eared bunnies and… there’s a place for everyone!

Scroll down, upvote your favorite photos and don’t forget to share the post with anyone who’s feeling a little down today.

#1 Walking Bearfoot On The Beach

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Vesko567

#2 Look At This Mother Quokka Enjoying Her Leaf!

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Saw These Ducklings Cuddling Because Of The Cold Weather Today

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: cocaineandcakepops

#4 A Fawn Resting On A Field Of Flowers

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Smol Bun

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#6 We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel Once… Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#7 I’ve Never Seen A Mouse That Looks So Much Like A Mouse Before

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Crypto_Magnate

#8 Fox Sleeping On Skylight

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: 1in7billion_

#9 That’s Not A Banana

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: zbeara

#10 A Pair Of Young Stoats Crossing The Street

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#11 A Very Fine Cheetah

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Hedgehog With Plushie

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Everyone Sending Mammals And Birbs, But Baby Pufferfish Is Very Cute!

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#14 So This Happened To Me Today

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: acnh_nanaland

#15 Baby Fox Sleeping On A Branch

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: BalmdeBono

#16 Occupado

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#17 A Very Polite Bee

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Consider This Aww

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#19 A Puppy Named Marley With Her Bunny Friend Beau

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Nature Just Being Cute

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Small Bunny Sleeping In Bunny Bed

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#22 A Bowl Full Of Baby Otters!

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Baby Snek

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#24 A Baby Tiger Quoll, A Marsupial Native To Eastern Australia

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: KimCureAll

#25 Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

#26 That Time I Became A Mother In Antarctica

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: mummabia

#27 My 3 Week Old Guinea Pig, Pippin She’s A Bit Special

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Smol And Round

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Some Adorable, Curious Baby Deer

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Looks Pretty Cute

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Baby Elephants Waiting For Their Mom

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#32 I Am So Pretty

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Hear You Were Looking For The Cutest Photo On The Internet?

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: millispymeth

#34 This Lil Sea Otter Pup Was Napping Outside My Window (I Live In A Floathouse In Alaska)

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Metridia

#35 Happy Little Man

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: nah_fam_maybe_later

#36 This Cute Goat Baby

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Not The Usual Animals You See Here But. I Love Those

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: PanzKampfer

#38 The Void Bean

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: TheAngryMoth

#39 Mr. Dracula, The Vampire Hedgehog

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Agitated_Gur_2826

#40 In Case You Needed It Today, Here Are Some Hyena Cubs

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Grougaloragran

#41 Mr. Duck Muchly Happy Under Sun

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: morwend

#42 This Rare Blue Eyed Box Turtle Has Such A Contagious Smile

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: Gur_Deep

#43 The Definition Of Cute!

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Sleepo Beepo

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Lord Farquaad

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Bath Time

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: CHAOTlCFAlRY

#47 Golden Bun Hour

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Maybe A Koala

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: kanazawakitecho

#49 Lots Of These Little Cuties Running Around When We Were On Holiday

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

#50 Cow

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Things Have Been Kinda Bleak On Here, So Enjoy This For A Bit

50 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them

Image source: GRRs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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