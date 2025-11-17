I Make Pressed Flower Frames

by

I press wildflowers I discover and flowers I grow, framing them with bamboo to create lightweight, vibrant, and beautiful wall art. I’ve developed a flower preservation technique, ensuring that these artworks retain their vivid colors for many, many years. They’re perfect for unique and stunning home decor or as a gift for someone special.

Pressed wildflower frame large

