I Make Mini Worlds Out Of Real Flowers And Mosses (22 Pics)

Hi! I’m Natasha and I’m an artist based in Florida, USA. A few years ago, I was inspired to start making mini landscapes. I use upcycled boxes that I find in thrift stores and antique stores and use 100% real dried flowers and mosses. These mini gardens require absolutely no watering or other maintenance, and will keep their colors for years to come! Each garden is one of a kind and will transport you to a delightful miniature world all its own. And everything is glued in place, so is easy to transport. Please contact me if you have any questions.
Thanks and enjoy my mini worlds!
More info: Etsy
#1
#1
Image source: MiniGardensofDelight
