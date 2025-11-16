I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

This is a selection for people who love art and are also fans of toads!
I know plenty of people who have seen toads at least once in their lives (and I’m no exception). Many of my friends would even like to have a few at home, but unfortunately, they don’t have the opportunity.
Luckily there is an alternative for real toad fans – glass figurines. In the photo below you will see both realistic toads and those that look like cartoon characters!
More information and toads can seen in my shop, the link is below the post. Have a nice day everyone!
More info: Etsy
#1 #2
Image source: miniatureglass
#2 #3
Image source: miniatureglass
#3 #8
Image source: miniatureglass
#4 #9
Image source: miniatureglass
#5 #1
Image source: miniatureglass
#6 #4
Image source: miniatureglass
#7 #5
Image source: miniatureglass
#8 #6
Image source: miniatureglass
#9 #7
Image source: miniatureglass
Follow Us