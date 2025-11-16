I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

by

This is a selection for people who love art and are also fans of toads!

I know plenty of people who have seen toads at least once in their lives (and I’m no exception). Many of my friends would even like to have a few at home, but unfortunately, they don’t have the opportunity.

Luckily there is an alternative for real toad fans – glass figurines. In the photo below you will see both realistic toads and those that look like cartoon characters!

More information and toads can seen in my shop, the link is below the post. Have a nice day everyone!

More info: Etsy

#1 #2

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#2 #3

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#3 #8

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#4 #9

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#5 #1

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#6 #4

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#7 #5

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#8 #6

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

#9 #7

I Make Glass Figures And I Am Sharing With You A Selection Of Lampworked Toads (9 Pics)

Image source: miniatureglass

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla is Telling the Truth
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2016
Bill Gates Posts Data Of Causes Of Death In The US, Is Amazed By The Disconnect Between News And Reality
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Famous Inspiring Quotes By The World’s Greatest
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How to Get Away with Murder, "Anna Mae"
How to Get Away with Murder Season Finale Review: “Anna Mae?”
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2016
Prove You’re A True Travel Expert By Scoring 29/29 On This Global Country Locations Quiz
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
The Top Five Denis O’Hare Movie Roles of his Career
3 min read
May, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.