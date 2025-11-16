I Make Art To Highlight The Disposable Plastic Cases That Come With Lead Pencil Refills (12 Pics)

Every time you refill a pencil, there is a plastic case that is thrown away. These non recyclable plastic cases end up in landfills and pollute the earth. They will still be there when we are not. This series of pencil sketches support a Kickstarter for Zero waste lead pencil refills.
More info: kickstarter.com
#1 Draw Hokusai – The Great Wave – Without Plastic Waste
#2 Draw Penguins Without Plastic Trash
#3 Draw Surfing Dude Without Plastic Trash
#4 Draw A Kitten Without Plastic Trash – If It Fits, I Sits
#5 Draw Mice Without Plastic Trash
#6 Draw Kites Without Plastic Trash
#7 Draw Bees Without Plastic Trash
#8 Draw The Giant Squid And The Nautilus Without Plastic Trash
#9 Draw Leaf Cutter Ants Without Plastic Trash
#10 Draw Fire Flies Without Plastic Trash
#11 Draw Manta Rays Without Plastic Trash
#12 Draw The Devils Ivy Without Plastic Trash
