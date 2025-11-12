I Made These 24 Ink Line Drawings Into Coloring Pages

I made these 24 drawings using an ink pen on bristol board paper. All of the drawings were then photographed and created into coloring pages, which can be downloaded for free online and colored from my blog.
A friend of mine suggested I create an adult coloring book a few years ago, but I never took it very serious. Although, I still haven’t actually created a coloring book I created these pages to share for free.
As an artist, one of the most difficult things to do is to give your art away for free. There is also a fear of putting art online because some people don’t have the best intentions when it comes to stealing other artists works.
Anyway, I hope you like these drawings.
More info: kenallouis.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
Follow Us