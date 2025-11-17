I Made Some Abstract Art Which Represents My Mental Health

I have always struggled with my mental health. these art pieces have helped a bit with that.
#1 Non-“Good” Food
I sometimes don’t eat food for sensory reasons and it makes me feel a bit blecch sometimes
#2 Gender Dysphoria
How I feel about being misgendered and deadnamed
#3 Hiding
Hiding my emotions
#4 Anger
This one represents the rage at things that I never really let myself feel
#5 Alone
Loneliness. I feel like this so often
#6 Spiraling
This represents my downward spiral
#7 Emptiness
The feeling of having no emotions
