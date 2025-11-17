I Made Some Abstract Art Which Represents My Mental Health

by

I have always struggled with my mental health. these art pieces have helped a bit with that.

#1 Non-“Good” Food

I sometimes don’t eat food for sensory reasons and it makes me feel a bit blecch sometimes

#2 Gender Dysphoria

How I feel about being misgendered and deadnamed

#3 Hiding

Hiding my emotions

#4 Anger

This one represents the rage at things that I never really let myself feel

#5 Alone

Loneliness. I feel like this so often

#6 Spiraling

This represents my downward spiral

#7 Emptiness

The feeling of having no emotions

Patrick Penrose
