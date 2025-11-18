I Made Halloween Spider Figurines And More Out Of Glass (7 Pics)

As Halloween approaches, I love getting creative with glass figurines that add a unique twist to the spooky season. Some of my favorite pieces for this time of year are glass spiders, octopuses, and acorns. These intricate designs bring an eerie yet elegant vibe to any Halloween décor, especially when you incorporate uranium glass into the mix. Some figurines are made from uranium glass and glow brilliantly under ultraviolet light, adding a captivating, ghostly charm to your Halloween setup. Whether used as table centerpieces or shelf decorations, these glass creatures bring a beautiful yet spooky element that stands out from the typical Halloween fare!
More info: Etsy
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us