“She Should Boycott”: Sabrina Carpenter’s Raw Reaction To Six Grammy Losses Leaves Fans Emotional

Two-time Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter went viral after the 2026 awards night, as the internet picked up on her raw reactions to not taking home any gold gramophones.
Videos circulating from the February 1 ceremony seemingly show Carpenter on the verge of crying as winners were announced in all six categories she was nominated in.
Fans are empathizing with the Espresso and Manchild hitmaker, saying witnessing her nearly break down left them emotional as well.
“Seeing Sabrina’s face after Lady Gaga’s win actually had me in tears,” wrote a netizen, while another commented, “Awww, this is making me sad.”
Sabrina Carpenter did not win any award at the 68th Grammys leaving fans dissapointed
Carpenter entered the 2026 Grammy Awards as the reigning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance winner. She earned the respective awards for her sixth studio album Short ‘n Sweet and its lead single Espresso.
The singer’s Manchild was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video at this year’s ceremony, while the track’s parent album, Man’s Best Friend, was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Luther won Record of the Year, while the Song of the Year award went to sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for Wildflower.
Lola Young triumphed in the Best Pop Solo Performance category with Messy, and Doechii took home the Best Music Video award for Anxiety.
Album of the Year, the crown jewel of the night, was awarded to Bad Bunny for his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, while Lady Gaga received the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Mayhem.
Manchild debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June 2025. Written by Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, and Amy Allen, the song is a country and synthesizer anthem that mocks an immature boyfriend.
The hook step of the song has refused to leave the pop culture landscape since it first appeared in the entry’s music video, becoming a viral TikTok and Instagram trend.
Amid such visibility, the song not winning a single Grammy has stung Carpenter’s fans even more.
“Manchild deserved Song of the Year,” wrote one, while another added, “Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter was robbed.”
Revolting against Man’s Best Friend not winning Album of the Year, additionally, one fan shared, “I refuse to let the Grammy voters control me. Congratulations to Sabrina Carpenter for winning Album of the Year.”
Carpenter appeared teary-eyed after her losses, according to viewers, many of whom shared in her disappointment
“Sabrina Carpenter, we know how you feel,” a netizen wrote under a snapshot of the singer seemingly holding back tears at the Grammys. At the same time, another added two sad face emojis alongside the caption, “Sabrina’s reaction to not winning any Grammys.”
“She looks so sad. I feel terrible for her,” a third said, with a fourth sympathizing, writing, “Baby, look at me. It is okay.”
“I see Billie from last year in Sabrina this time,” observed another.
Billie Eilish, notably, lost all seven categories she was nominated for in 2025.
Her brother Finneas, sensing fans would go after the Recording Academy for not awarding them any trophies, posted an Instagram story at the time.
“So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs and albums,” he wrote, before adding, “I do not want to see anyone with a photo of me or Billie as their profile picture getting into fights with other artists’ fans in comment sections.”
“Be at peace,” he further added. “Congratulations to all.”
Sabrina Carpenter was not the only artist to leave the 2026 Grammys without a win
Justin Bieber, with four nominations for his lo-fi album SWAG in categories such as Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best R&B Performance, failed to secure any victories.
Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist in 2025, left with zero wins out of her two nominations for The Subway in the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year categories.
Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT was nominated in three categories—Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance—but lost all.
Sir Elton John was nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for Never Too Late from the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. He was also honored with a Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nod for Who Believes in Angels?
The veteran singing talent did not add anything to his career total of five Grammy wins.
Sabrina Carpenter impressed her fans with a performance of her song Manchild at the event
The 26-year-old brought her signature theatrical flair to the Grammy stage on Sunday with an elaborate airport-style backdrop. The performance opened with Carpenter at a baggage claim carousel, decked in an all-white, pilot-inspired ensemble.
As she sang and danced, Carpenter appeared to have a blast on stage, causing many in the audience, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, to get on their feet and groove.
After the ceremony ended, though, Carpenter was criticized by PETA for including a live pigeon in her set.
Sharing a blurry photo of her posing with the bird on stage, the animal rights organization quoted her Manchild lyrics to get their message across.
“Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless, and cruel,” their text read, adding, “Bright lights, loud noise, and handling cause fear and distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky.”
Carpenter is not new to criticism, as she has been on the receiving end of serious flak for her sultry and provocative dance routines and album art in recent years.
“No I truly think Sabrina was so snubbed,” said one on social media about Carpenter’s 68th Grammy Awards run
