I Made Cute Glass Turtle Figurines In Different Colors (8 Pics)

by

Making glass turtle figurines has been a fun and rewarding hobby for me. It’s all about turning colorful glass rods into tiny turtles, each with its own little personality. Lampworking, the technique I use, has been in my family for years, and I love how it lets me create something so unique and special.

First things first, I gather my glass rods in all sorts of colors. I always have a general idea of what I want the turtle to look like—maybe a bright green shell or a cool blue body. Then, I fire up the torch. The flame gets super hot, and that’s where the magic happens.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
