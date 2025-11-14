I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus

by

Hello everyone,

My name is Geroge Maschalidis, and I’m an official Canon photographer from Athens, Greece. I am also a co-founder of Photocontest, which is the biggest Greek photographic community.

With this post, I would like to share my last photo. It’s a minimal photo, shot in the studio with a miniature Planet Earth, a mask, and only one studio light.

This photo hopes to share the importance of the measures against the Coronavirus.

I hope you like it.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Planet Earth right now

I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus

Backstage photo

I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus

