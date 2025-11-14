I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus

Hello everyone,
My name is Geroge Maschalidis, and I’m an official Canon photographer from Athens, Greece. I am also a co-founder of Photocontest, which is the biggest Greek photographic community.
With this post, I would like to share my last photo. It’s a minimal photo, shot in the studio with a miniature Planet Earth, a mask, and only one studio light.
This photo hopes to share the importance of the measures against the Coronavirus.
I hope you like it.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Planet Earth right now
Backstage photo
