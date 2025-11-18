Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Babysitting Stories You Have? (Closed)

ids are so… interesting. What are your best stories?
#1
I, an older sibling, babysit two young boys on the other side of town. One of them (age 7) has a crush on me, and interesting ways of showing it (stroking my hair, trying to get grabby in ways he shouldn’t, etc) and I gave him a red popsicle after we swam in the pool one day. I didn’t realize until afterwards what crazy people they become with red food dye. He stripped naked in front of me and wouldn’t put his clothes back on. It was really, really awkward for me but a somewhat amusing story to tell now. My thirteen year old self had an interesting time with babysitting XD
#2
okokokokok i have another one, except this time i was the kid. this is my earliest memory.
so i was at my babysitter’s house, i must have been 3 or 4, and i remember her not being able to find me (playing hide and seek). she responsibly checked the most dangerous places first (e.g. oven, washing machine, pool, street, etc.) the whole time she was calling my name and i wasnt responding. after about 30mins she is freaking out, and she dashes upstairs.
there i am, sitting in the bathtub, eating chapstick for some reason. it goes without saying that i was never allowed to play hide and seek again.
#3
two kids, ages 9 and 5.
9 is getting mad at 5 for knocking down his block tower, calls her a d!ck.
5 says, in the sassiest voice: “for your information, i identify as a b!tch.”
no clue how either of them learned those words, but ill never forget how hilarious it was
#4
Soo last month, i was babysitting with two of my friends while there was a christmas party happening…
One little girl (prolly 4 or 5) she waddles up to me and asks me to help her make a snowflake…
So we head over to the crafting table and before i let her cut the paper i told her i needed to make a square and fold it…
She says ok and not even 5 seconds later says “actually, can you make it for me” i said yes and she went and played…
30 min later she came up to me long after id finished her snowflake and she goes “wheres the snowflake i made”
Shes only 4 man what haha
Near the end of the night she came up to me again with a bunch of pipe cleaners and asked “can you ‘help’ me make a crown” i said yes and sat on the floor and began ‘helping’ her make it [hint] she ran off and played every once in a while bringing me more pipe cleaners…
Mate
This las would walk up to me while i was making this crown and be like “youre doing a great job” “it looks so good” lol
Well, i made the crown and she wore it the rest of the night like the absolute queen she was…
I luv that lil las lol she cracks me up
#5
Not exactly babysitting per se, but my and my friend were watching a small group of younger scouts at a Girl Scout camp. One of them pulled out a f*****g GARTER SNAKE from her pocket and chucked it at a girl who was bullying her (yes I know it sounds like Ballad of Songbird and Snakes) and said girl got smacked in the face. My friend got the poor snake away safely, and I got a counselor to come teach the kids about how we treat wildlife.
#6
O was watching a couple kids while their parents were out. They were too young to tell time but know they were allowed to stay up until the end of this show or that show. On that particular nightm they were not watching their regular shows but a movie. Half hour before bedtime and half hour before the end of the movie, I said “Ok, that’s it. time for bed!” of course they got all upset and begged me to let them stay up. I “gave in” and said just until the end of the movie and ONLY if they did bedtime prep and got to bed with NO argument. They agreed, we watched the end of the movie and bedtime went off without a hitch.
When the parents got home, I Said “your kids will tell you they got to stay up late but this is what REALLY happened”
#7
Not as good at the other stories.
A few years back I babysat a 4yo for a woman I was working for. The wee girl and I had a super time together. When she was eventually in bed I decided to watch the movie ‘The Others’ staring Nicole Kidman.
It’s a ghost story and at a point, near the end of the movie, there was a dramatic scene and the music was succeeding in keeping me totally engrossed.
I never hear the car pull up outside, the front door or the living room door opening. I almost flew out of armchair when the man, of the house, said, “Hi!”
He saw my face and both him and his wife burst out laughing. The husband said he was waiting for the right moment to scare me. The wife made me a cup of tea then told my to stay and watch the end of the movie.
Follow Us