I Just Had To Animate It

Whoever says that animals have predictable behavior obviously hasn’t seen this video yet. Shot by someone out there in this wide, wonderful world, it proves that Nature has her way of turning likely enemies into friendly allies.

Nature makes Her own rules. We make our own too. After all, if a crow can bring to a hiding mouse a piece of his bread, who is to say that they can’t share a coconut too?

Some where out there, a crow gave a rat a bread

It tells the story of our logo

We can’t help but to start animating it

Now its animated in 2D

