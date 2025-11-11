Thailand’s White Temple Looks Like It Came Down From Heaven

Believe it or not, this is a real place – Wat Rong Khun, better known as the White Temple, is a Buddhist temple in Thailand that looks like it was placed on earth by a god.
Though it may have involved divine inspiration, it was in fact designed by a man. Chalermchai Kositpipat, a Thai artist, designed the temple in 1997. It was almost destroyed by an earthquake in May of this year, but Kositpipat was inspired to rebuild the temple after an outpouring of international support urging him not to give up and let the temple crumble.
Admission to many of the buildings has been forbidden until certain structural cracks are repaired, but visitors can still photograph the temples from the outside.
More info: thaipbs.or.th
Image credits: Ying Tong Low
Source: reddit
