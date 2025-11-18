I Host Weekly Zoom Quizzes, Here Are The Best 30 Visual Riddles I’ve Come Up With

For a few years now, I’ve been hosting Zoom quizzes for my Meetup group, Safe Harbour, that anyone can join. Every game includes a visual part, for which I like to create riddles similar to the ones you’ll see here.
The solutions can be found at the end of the article.
More info: meetup.com
#1 1) What Do These Have In Common?
#2 2) This Series Of Paintings Is Known Under What Name?
#3 26) Name The Character27
#4 30) What’s The Common Theme Here?
Here are the answers:
1) They are all poisonous.
2) Dogs Playing Poker.
3) “Escort”.
4) Alejandro Jodorowski’s “Dune” – it almost happened back in the 1970s.
5) “Silk” (Silk Road and the silk worm).
6) “Bullet”.
7) A Roger – Roger Rabbit and the Jolly Roger.
8) The images represent David Bowie songs – “Starman”, “Under Pressure”, “Life on Mars” and “Heroes”.
9) “Judge” – Judge Reinhold, Judge Doom, Judge Dredd.
10) All of these can be used to produce milk.
11) Shakespeare’s plays.
12) Best costumes and Best make-up.
13) A.
14) “Stakeholder”.
15) “Hot” (“hot” refers to stolen goods).
16) Barista / Barrister.
17) Hercules (the chap on the right is Hercule Poirot).
18) Replace the U by an I – This is how Dolph Lundgren becomes Astrid Lindgren.
19) Nike (who is the Greek goddess of victory)
20) Alfred Hitchcock’s movies (“Psycho”, “Vertigo”, “North by Northwest” and “Torn Curtain”).
21) The Crimea War (1853 – 1856).
22) The band was called The Crystals.
23) Beethoven’s 5th Symphony (Da-da-da-duuuum!)
24) They had a promotion – 30% off.
25) The three were top-selling recording artists (the metal on the right is platinum).
26) Howard the Duck.
27) Sylvia Kristel’s “Emmanuelle” movies were followed by a huge number of copycats – to avoid lawsuits, the producers simply changed the spelling of the name.
28) Blondie songs – “One Way or Another”, “Maria” (Sharapova), “Call Me” and “The Tide Is High”.
29) The construction is called a rainbow bridge.
30) Gianni Versace designed the costumes for “Judge Dredd”.
#5 3) What’s The Common Word Here?
#6 4) These Designs Were Created For An Unproduced Movie. What Was The Film In Question?
#7 5) What Word Do These Two Things Have In Common?
#8 6) What Word Do These Three Images Have In Common?
#9 7) What Can You Find On Both Pictures?
#10 8) What’s The Common Word Here?
#11 9) What’s The Common Word Here?
#12 10) What’s The Common Word Here?
#13 11) What Are These Paintings Based On?
#14 12) Mike Leigh’s “Topsy Turvy” Was Released In 1999 And Won Two Academy Awards – In What Categories?
#15 13) Which Way Is Correct?
#16 14) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#17 15) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#18 16) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#19 17) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#20 18) What Letter In His Surname Do You Need To Replace To Get This Lady?
#21 19) What’s The Connection Between These Two Pictures?
#22 20) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#23 21) What War Is Documented On These Pictures?
#24 22) What Do These Images Have In Common?
#25 23) This Youtube Video Was Dedicated To A Certain Piece Of Music. Which One?
#26 24) What Was The Italian Publisher Mondatori Tying To Say Here?
#27 25) What’s The Connection Between The Three Images On The Right And The One On The Left?
#28 27) Why The Difference In Spelling?
#29 28) What’s The Common Theme Here?
#30 29) What Natural Phenomenon Is This Type Of Bridge Named After?
