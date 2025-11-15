I Hear Or Feel Colors In Music, So I Made 7 Paintings, Each While Listening To One Song On Repeat

Chromesthesia is a kind of synesthesia that I experience in which songs or sounds are associated with various colors. In other words, I kind of “feel” colors when I hear sounds. As far as I know, emotion & colors are somehow closely tied together for many people. So in this series of paintings, I created each one while listening to one song on repeat.
Thoughts & ideas for this started coming to me in December of 2020, and my initial sketchbook notes from that time are in the last pic.
Needless to say, I used favorite songs for each painting, color wasn’t the only thing I considered in creating these but also memories that each song brought back, or just different imagery that I experienced.
I might add more paintings to this; I’m not sure yet on that. I’ve always loved both visual art & music, which feel like a series that I could literally keep working on for the rest of my life.
More info: Instagram
#1 Belver Yín, Relatos De Praga
#2 Luna, Black Champagne
#3 Bark Psychosis, Scum
#4 Björk, Hidden Place
#5 U2, Yoshino Blossom
#6 Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes
#7 Preoccupations, Memory
