I Hear Or Feel Colors In Music, So I Made 7 Paintings, Each While Listening To One Song On Repeat

by

Chromesthesia is a kind of synesthesia that I experience in which songs or sounds are associated with various colors. In other words, I kind of “feel” colors when I hear sounds. As far as I know, emotion & colors are somehow closely tied together for many people. So in this series of paintings, I created each one while listening to one song on repeat.

Thoughts & ideas for this started coming to me in December of 2020, and my initial sketchbook notes from that time are in the last pic.

Needless to say, I used favorite songs for each painting, color wasn’t the only thing I considered in creating these but also memories that each song brought back, or just different imagery that I experienced.

I might add more paintings to this; I’m not sure yet on that. I’ve always loved both visual art & music, which feel like a series that I could literally keep working on for the rest of my life.

#1 Belver Yín, Relatos De Praga

#2 Luna, Black Champagne

#3 Bark Psychosis, Scum

#4 Björk, Hidden Place

#5 U2, Yoshino Blossom

#6 Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes

#7 Preoccupations, Memory

