Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Ironic Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)

#1

Me to my friends: “No I don’t like [insert name] Other friend walks up. “Hey Jen are you gonna tell [insert name] that you like them. I died on the spot

#2

My last name is an adjective describing most desserts (im not gonna say, if you try to guess in the comments, I will not respond)
and everyone thinks it’s so ironic that I hate most desserts

#3

I was playing Jeopardy with my class. And then I had my fingers crossed NOT for there to be a picture of King Dedede On the screen, and then There was a picture of king dedede on the screen! I was so embarrassed!

(I’m sort of kirbyphobic by the way.)

