I Have Spent Three Years Building A 4k Stock Footage Library And Taking Stills Along The Way

by

It started as an idea almost 4 years ago. After 2 decades in the film industry I needed a break. Once I was represented by Getty Images I realized that stock footage, especially in 4k, could be a worthwhile alternative. I dove in, founded 4k Motion Stock, and haven’t looked back.

It started with a cross country trip with Red Epic in hand, a DJI Inspire drone and hundreds of hours driving. It has turned into my passion. I have been to 26 national parks and 49 states. The adventure continues.

More info: %20

Zion National Park

I drove across country in my trusty Land Rover Discover.

Oregon Shore

Storm surfing in Oregon.

Glacier in Alaska

Matanuska Glacier in Alaska.

Ice cave in Alaska.

Super Moon from the Seward Highway in Alaska.

Super moon from the side of the road on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.

Sunset at Beluga Point Alaska.

Acadia National Park

Driving shots in Arches national park.

I did an afternoon of driving shots in Arches national park.

Factory Butte Utah from drone

DJI Inspire 2 drone shot of factory Butte. this is a frame grab from the 4k video.

Arches National Park.

Thats me shooting in Arches National park.

Rigging the Epic to the rental truck

Utah is like another world.

Utah salt flats after a rain.

The rental truck from my recent trip to Utah on the Bonneville salt flats after a rain shot with the Inspire 2.

Crater Lake National Park Oregon.

