I Have Created A New Halloween Collection And Named It ‘Parallel Worlds’

The cartoons ‘Coraline in Country Nightmares“ and ‘ Beetlejuice’ inspired me to create the new Halloween collection.
I though it would be great if there was a parallel world with cats turning into shadows with diamonds in their eyes .
The colors used in the cartoons and their atmosphere were implemented in every new earring design.
But what the cats can do in the other world?
I guess they incarnate the most evil things that each cat has.
For example, a cat like that wakes up his human hour by hour, demands for food or runs like mad and yells all the time. I’ll tell you what, I figured this out! This is my family cat who behaves like that, and that’s why I dread to imagine what the cats with diamonds are apt to!
More info: Etsy
