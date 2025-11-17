Hey Pandas, What’s A Phrase Or Saying You Were Surprised To Learn The Meaning Or Origin Of? (Closed)

What’s a phrase or saying you’ve used or heard that surprised you when you learned what it really meant or how it originated?

#1

“Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”- to mean “be grateful for what you are given/gifted, apparently comes from the old days when people wanted to know if a horse was healthy, they would check it’s teeth (ie “look in its mouth”)
So basically- if you’re given a free horse, don’t check to see if it’s a GOOD horse, just be grateful you got a free horse!

#2

When addressing corruption in an organization (police, church, etc.) you often hear them say that it was only one or two bad people, and not systemic, by saying “It was only a few bad apples”. Except, the whole phrase “A few bad apples spoils the bunch” is a warning about systemic corruption.

#3

Begs the question… There is a common use today that is quite different than the original use from formal logic

#4

Saying “My/your name is mud” meaning to be disgraced by your actions is a reference to Dr. Samuel Mudd who treated John Wilkes Booth for his injuries after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln. As a consequence his career and life were effectively ruined as he was convicted of being a co-conspirator and sent to prison.

#5

Clue From the ball of yarn or “clew” that Theseus unraveled behind him in the labyrinth of the Minotaur

#6

“panem et circenses” (by Juvenal) which is very fitting for the Internet, as well as many other aspects of our “entertaining” society (thankfully not all of it!).

#7

Butt load equaling a lot. Origen of the phrase is:

A regional English measure of capacity of a heavy cart (a butt), containing 6 seams, or 48 bushels, equivalent to 384 gallons.

#8

Not really a phrase, but a kids’ song- Ring Around the Rosie is about the Bubonic Plague

#9

“Blind drunk” homemade alcohol may contain methyl alcohol can damage the optic nerves

#10

“Câline de bine!” is basically French for “goshdarnit”. The origin is railroad workers, French and English working together, a rough translation of the English guys yelling “Coal in the bin!”

#11

“As the crow flies” . “Dead to rights” – still searching for meaning of this one. Thought it was related to sailing but not so. Anyone?

#12

Bye, Felicia. (I thought it was just something my mom said. I was wrong.)

